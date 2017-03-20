WWE News: Summer Rae continually denies photo leak

Summer continues to shoot down claims of her private photos leaking

by Rohit Nath News 20 Mar 2017, 19:01 IST

Summer Rae has not been in action for nearly a year now

What’s the story?

Summer Rae has continued to deny the authenticity of the allegedly leaked photos of her.

As they say, dont believe everything you see on the internet. There's people out there with a lot of time on their hands & a big imagination — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) March 19, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Summer Rae began denying the authenticity of the leaks on March 19th, when her twitter feed exploded with a screenshot of an alleged private video of hers. However, it was confirmed that the image used was false.

Why is my twitter blowing up with this mess?



Y'all need to LOG OFF!!!!!!! — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) March 18, 2017

Former WWE superstars Kaitlyn and Maria Kanellis are said to be the two latest victims of the private photo leaks.

The heart of the matter

Hours after Summer Rae’s second tweet, more photos of her allegedly came out. However, this time the woman in the pictures had the exact same case that was seen in Summer Rae’s Instagram profile.

It could still very well be photoshopped, as Alexa Bliss had alleged private photos leaked, but they turned out to be clear cases of photoshop as well.

What’s next?

Hopefully, Summer Rae won't become a victim of the private leaking scandals that have been happening of late. Paige and several Hollywood actresses fell victim to various leaks in the past month. As of now, Summer Rae will be looking to get back into tip top shape and come back to RAW and join the women’s division.

Author’s take

It would be unfortunate for Summer Rae or any person for that matter to have their private photographs leaked. She is an incredible talent who has been severely underutilised throughout her time on the main roster.

Hopefully, she can find herself right in the mix of the women’s division upon her return and prove to everyone what she is truly capable of achieving. We got to see some of her potential in NXT, where she was heavily featured in some of the main women's division storylines during the rapid rise of women's wrestling in WWE.

Now is the perfect time for her to come back successfully and put a stamp proving that the RAW women's division is exactly where she belongs. The last thing she needs is for her career to be tainted by leaking of private photographs or videos which have not even proven to be real yet.

