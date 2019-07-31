×
WWE News: SummerSlam match announced for Dolph Ziggler 

Anirban
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.53K   //    31 Jul 2019, 03:55 IST

Dolph Ziggler
Dolph Ziggler

What's the story?

Kayla Braxton had some breaking news for the WWE Universe in the stories of the WWE Instagram page. It appears that a match has been confirmed for SummerSlam between Dolph Ziggler and The Miz.

The two men have been feuding in recent weeks and also saw Shawn Michaels involved in their rivalry as well. The Miz is clearly undergoing a change in his character, behaving edgier than he was before and seemingly more aggressive as well, instead of his arrogant demeanor of years past.

In case you didn't know...

Dolph Ziggler has been on a mission ever since he returned to WWE. His new character appears to have intense issues with the way that WWE has booked him. He made his feelings clear that it should have been him who was the WWE Champion when feuding with Kofi Kingston

When nothing came of that, Ziggler turned to his next rivalry. Currently, after he felt that he was being insulted by The Miz on Miz TV. he picked him as his next rival.

In previous weeks, he assaulted Shawn Michaels when the WWE Hall of Famer broke him up from The Miz. In fact, he hit Michaels with a Superkick, something that The Miz was not pleased with.

The heart of the matter

According to the announcement, it appears that Dolph Ziggler will be facing The Miz at WWE SummerSlam. There were possible matches against Shawn Michaels and Goldberg teased for Ziggler, so this might receive mixed reviews from the fans.

However, The Miz is in the middle on reconstructing his character, so it might be a fruitful rivalry for all concerned.

What's next?

At WWE SummerSlam, The Miz is set to face Dolph Ziggler in what is shaping up to be a stacked card. There could be stipulations added to the match, with possibly Shawn Michaels involved in some way -- maybe as a guest referee -- but that is pure speculation for now.

