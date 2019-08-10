WWE Rumors: Superstar pulled from SummerSlam weekend following arrest

One SummerSlam signing has been cancelled

What's the story?

PWInsider.com has today reported that The Usos have been pulled from SummerSlam weekend due to restrictions that prevented Jimmy Uso from entering the country following his recent arrest.

The former Tag Team Champions were not scheduled to appear during the actual SummerSlam event, but had been advertised for a signing, which has since been cancelled.

In case you didn't know...

Back in July, it was first reported that WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso, real name Jonathan Fatu, was arrested this morning on DUI charges in Escambia County, Florida.

WEARTV then reported that Uso was taken into custody by police after failing a field sobriety test, and at one point became "uncooperative" with the arresting police officer.

Jimmy Uso was arrested and detained in an Escambia County jail before being released on $1,000 bail. Uso is set to appear in court next week, on the 15th of August, to face the charges.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider.com has today reported that WWE star Jimmy Uso will not be in Toronto for this weekend's Summerslam events, having not been allowed to enter Canada following his arrest in JPensacola, Florida for DUI back in July.

The Usos were not advertised for any matches, but were slated for a signing at the Summerslam Superstore on 8/10. They have been removed from advertising for that event.

What's next?

Well, Jimmy Uso will find out the result of his charge at a hearing on August 15th. With RAW and SmackDown also emanating from Canada, though, it looks like we won't see the Usos in action at all over the SummerSlam weekend.

We'll keep you updated with Jimmy Uso's hearing as and when we get the information that pertains to the case.

Are you looking forward to SummerSlam? Let us know in the comment section!