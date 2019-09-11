WWE News: Superstar removed from King of the Ring tournament due to injury

What will happen now?!

Tonight's SmackDown Live emanates from the iconic Madison Square Garden and was due to feature the second semifinals of the WWE King of the Ring 2019 tournament. However, the match has been cancelled as one of the Superstars scheduled to compete has not been cleared for action.

Elias and Chad Gable were set to go head to head to try and stake their claim for a final spot against RAW's Baron Corbin, but WWE has tonight confirmed that Elias will be unable to compete.

Elias injured

Elias defeated Ali to secure his spot in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament, but WWE.com have confirmed that he'll no longer be able to compete in the match:

Due to an injury, Elias will not compete in his scheduled King of the Ring semifinal match against Chad Gable.

Stay with WWE Digital platforms and watch SmackDown LIVE tonight on USA Network at 8/7 c for further updates as the situation develops.

Bad timing?

There's no good time to get injured, but Elias is a Superstar on the come-up. Having faced Kevin Owens in the first round, emerged victorious thanks to some interference from Shane McMahon, and then defeated Ali, The Drifter is a man with momentum on his side.

Elias had built on winning the WWE 24/7 Championship and feuds with Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns which have successfully established the former NXT star as one of the top talents on the Blue Brand.

Will Chad Gable simply progress to the final? Or will Elias be replaced in the tournament to provide another challenge for the SmackDown semifinalist? With SmackDown only a matter of hours away, all will be revealed soon.

