WWE News: Superstar reveals he cried after huge win over Shinsuke Nakamura

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 17:05 IST SHARE

Shinsuke Nakamura is the Intercontinental Champion

The 2019 Survivor Series event saw NXT defeat RAW and SmackDown in the battle of brand supremacy, with Roderick Strong picking up one of the victories for the black and gold brand by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat match.

Speaking on this week’s episode of the After The Bell podcast, Strong revealed to Corey Graves that he was overcome with emotion after pinning Nakamura and began to cry following the match.

“It was kind of surreal, and then when it was all said and done, I just remember I was celebrating after I won, like on the floor, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m crying a little bit. What is going on here?! Argh!’ Because sometimes I’m really good at holding in my emotions about certain things that really affect me, but I just couldn’t then. It was a pretty surreal feeling.”

Roderick Strong’s WWE/NXT career

A 19-year veteran of the wrestling business, Roderick Strong spent 13 years in Ring of Honor and various other promotions before signing with WWE in 2016.

He debuted on NXT television in October 2016 and went on to unsuccessfully challenge Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship in the summer of 2017.

The following year, Strong joined The Undisputed Era in April 2018 and he has since become one of the most prominent Superstars in NXT, winning the NXT Tag Team titles on two occasions, and he is the current holder of the North American Championship.

Strong also told Corey Graves that he plans on winning more titles in 2020, even if that means moving to RAW or SmackDown.