WWE News: Superstar reveals stipulation Vince McMahon didn't allow for WrestleMania 35 match

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

At WrestleMania 35, we saw a WWE legend, Batista, compete in his final match inside the ring when he faced off against Triple H in a No Holds Barred match.

But, Batista recently revealed in the Talk Is Jericho podcast with Chris Jericho that he and Triple H originally wanted the match to be a Hell in a Cell match, but Vince McMahon did not approve the match.

In case you didn't know...

Batista returned to WWE television in 2018 for the SmackDown 1000th episode with the rest of Evolution, which is where the seeds for the feud between him and Triple H were sown.

He returned back to WWE in 2019, attacking Ric Flair, and sending a message to Triple H. The match was set for WrestleMania 35, where Triple H triumphed, thanks to some help from Flair.

The heart of the matter

In the Talk is Jericho podcast, Batista revealed that he originally wanted a Hell in a Cell match but Vince McMahon wasn't keen on it because he wanted to feature that match type for the Hell in a Cell PPV.

"Originally, we wanted it to be a Hell in a Cell. Vince didn't want it because of the pay-per-view (Hell in a Cell being its own event). We needed bells and whistles; we needed the drama. We are two old guys that haven't wrestled in a while, we have already got the history. We just needed the violence."

"I did talk to Vince. It wasn't anything emotional, but he was really happy. All along he was really happy I was back. We butted heads a little bit, not in a bad way, but a creative way. It's weird, I have had my differences with Vince, but I have always gotten along with him. I don't have anything bad to say about him," said Batista (H/T WrestlingInc)

What's next?

Batista is back to the movie business, with his new movie Stuber.