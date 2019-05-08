WWE News: Matt Hardy shares hilarious meme featuring himself and The Miz's dad

The moment that has now become a hilarious meme

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently took to Instagram and posted a hilarious meme featuring himself and The Miz's dad.

The meme pits Hardy and George Mizanin against each other in what Matt amusingly described as a "leaked cover of WWE 2K20".

In case you didn't know...

At WrestleMania 35, The Miz faced off against arch-rival Shane McMahon in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The bout saw both Superstars beat the tar out of each other all over the stadium. At one moment during the match, Shane prepared to dive onto an unconscious Miz, but was interrupted by his father George Mizanin, who begged "The Best In The World" to spare his son.

This led to a hilarious face off inside the squared circle, with George Mizanin trying to fight Shane, and the latter proceeding to adjust Mizanin's stance.

Soon after, Twitterati coming up with a barrage of memes, featuring George Mizanin as a courageous guy who isn't afraid to take on anyone.

The heart of the matter

Former Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy has joined the meme bandwagon, as he recently posted a humorous meme on his official Instagram handle. The meme features the logo of the iconic WWE game, SmackDown vs Raw, with Matt taking the helm on the blue side, and George Mizanin representing the red brand.

Matt somehow found a picture of himself that perfectly fits here, as it shows him in a stance that screams ready. What left the WWE Universe in splits is the caption to the photo, where Matt mentioned that the picture is a leaked cover of the upcoming game WWE 2K20!

Longtime fans of Matt Hardy might remember the "Version 1" character he used to don in the early years of the Ruthless Aggression Era. Matt's entrance used to feature hilarious tidbits of information about himself. It seems like The Woken One hasn't lost his touch, even after all these years.

What's next?

It would be interesting to see what The Miz thinks of this photo, given how he absolutely loved the George Mizanin memes that had been made by the fans.