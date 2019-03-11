WWE News: Superstar shares thoughts on not currently having a WrestleMania match

'The Scottish Psychopath' is determined to get that 'Mania match!

What's the story?

Drew McIntyre definitely has that star quality to be one of the top Superstars in WWE, but at the moment the 'Scottish Psychopath' doesn't have a direction or storyline heading into WrestleMania. This is something he spoke about during a recent interview with the Sportsnet Starting Line-up show.

In case you didn't know...

When McIntyre finally split from Dolph Ziggler on RAW, everyone assumed it would be the start of a significant singles push for the former 'Chosen One'. However, he now finds himself in another group, allied with Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin.

The heel trio recently took on the fourth-time reunited Shield at Fastlane. But things didn't end well for them with Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins standing tall. Things were particularly bad for McIntyre who was put through a table for his troubles.

The heart of the matter

During his interview McIntyre promised he was going to do everything he could to get a significant match at WWE's biggest show of the year, indicating he was going to 'take everybody out' (h/t WrestlingNewsCo)

“On the road to WrestleMania, this is where everyone’s giving 110 percent. You want to earn that opportunity to be part of WrestleMania, the biggest show of the year. Any show you go to right now, everyone’s trying to outdo each other. Currently, I don’t even have a match on WrestleMania,” McIntyre said. “You’re gonna be seeing me giving absolutely everything, you know, real psychopath out there taking everybody out, because there’s no way I’m not getting a significant match at WrestleMania.”

What's next?

Drew McIntyre will likely spend most of the post-Fastlane Raw licking his wounds after that vicious Triple Power-Bomb. But I don't think it'll be too long until he's dominating the RAW roster and earning himself that prestigious 'Mania match.

Who do you think Drew McIntyre should wrestle at WrestleMania? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

