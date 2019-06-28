WWE News: Superstar takes hilarious jibe at Brock Lesnar's contract status

Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Ali recently replied to a tweet reporting that Brock Lesnar's WWE contract will expire in 2020.

Ali took a jibe at Lesnar stealing the win at Money In The Bank last month and asked whether he will be leaving before or after the MITB 2020 PPV.

In case you didn't know...

Ali's woes began earlier this year when he got injured days before the Elimination Chamber PPV and was replaced by Kofi Kingston in a SmackDown Live Gauntlet match. Kofi went on to deliver an amazing performance and thus KofiMania was born. These interesting turn of events led to the crowd getting behind Kofi like never before, resulting in Kofi winning the WWE Title at WrestleMania 35.

Ali got another shot at glory in the Money In The Bank Ladder match last month, and he gave his absolute best in the ring. Unfortunately for him, Brock Lesnar came out during the closing moments of the match and stole the win in a shocking finish.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that Brock Lesnar's WWE contract is set to expire in 2020. Wrestling Inc posted a tweet, reporting the same. Ali chimed in on the tweet and posted a hilarious reply to it.

Ali asked whether Brock's contract was set to expire before or after Money In The Bank 2020, and added that he was asking the question for a friend.

Before or after MITB? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/3estemTKYL — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 28, 2019

What's next?

Ali is one of the most talented athletes on the main roster at the moment. Hopefully, WWE realizes that he is capable of hanging with the very best, and gives him another opportunity down the line.

What are your thoughts on Ali? Does he have 'IT'?