WWE News: Superstar thought to be leaving now joining NXT UK

NXT UK set to add a huge superstar to their roster

What's the story?

Throughout the Superstar Shake-Up, we saw performers swap brands, teams form, and decorated stables disband. Some of them took to social media to thank the WWE Universe or vent about their frustrations over the past few years. In fact, one of those men, Alexander Wolfe, teased the fans with a "goodbye" to the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

SAnitY was an impressive stable in NXT. Led by Eric Young, a fearsome foursome of chaos featuring Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe, and Nikki Cross wreaked havoc upon the Black and Yellow brand, even capturing the NXT Tag Team Championship from the Authors of Pain. Throughout 2017, the group took on the best that the brand had to offer, even competing in the return of War Games.

It was there that Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe really had a chance to shine, showing just how much they were able to stand out amongst two rings full of superstars. When they were called up in 2018, fans assumed that they'd quickly take the tag team scene by storm. However, though they were able to defeat the New Day in a Tables match , they'd never win a tag match on SmackDown Live, and would even be trounced by The Miz in a 3-on-1 handicap match prior to WrestleMania.

During the Shake-Up, Eric Young was drafted to Monday Night Raw, essentially dissolving the group as a whole. With Nikki Cross no longer associated with SAnitY and their leader on a different brand, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe posted heartfelt messages to each member and everyone that supported them along the way. However, at the end of Wolfe's message, he told the WWE goodbye, leaving many assuming that he was leaving the company. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

The heart of the matter

WrestleZone has revealed through spoilers of upcoming NXT UK tapings that, not only has Wolfe not left the WWE, but he's actually set to appear on the newest brand very soon. He was backstage during tonight's set, but did not appear. It's assumed, though, that he'll make his debut for them during Saturday's tapings.

What's next?

With Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolfe now split up amongst three different brands, it seems that the group truly is finished. However, when one door closes, another one opens, and it's possible that we could see all three men thrive in 2019. We'll have to wait and see what the future holds, but fans of all three men may have something to look forward for as we move on into the year.