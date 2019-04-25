WWE Rumors: Superstar to receive huge push with unbeaten run

What's the story?

He was trending #1 in the world on Monday night after a segment revealing his new gimmick aired on Monday Night RAW, so clearly Bray Wyatt's new 'Firefly Fun House' character has gotten off to a good start!

However, it seems that WWE have major plans for the former Wyatt Family head.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt, as the leader of the Wyatt Family, alongside Harper, Rowan, Braun Strowman and briefly Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton at different times, quickly became one of WWE's best modern stables.

However, they disbanded causing Wyatt to head into singles competition, before he'd eventually join an unorthodox tag-team with Matt Hardy, calling themselves 'The Deleters of Worlds'.

When their fairly successful tag-team came to an end, with Hardy taking time off to receive surgery, Wyatt also disappeared as a result.

The heart of the matter

Wyatt finally showed his face last night with a new character; a reformed Wyatt Family member is now an innocent-acting, if albeit slightly sinister, children's show host with a litany of creepy puppet characters.

As already mentioned, the segment was received fairly well and caused Wyatt to trend at #1 worldwide on Twitter. Despite reports suggesting some shareholders weren't happy, Vince McMahon was said to be pleased with the reaction and is heavily invested in making the character work, as reported by theringsideroster.com.

The idea is reportedly for him to be the creepiest and the scariest character that they’ve produced in recent years and for him to be unbeaten for the foreseeable future.

The news that WWE are invested in the character and determined to make it work by booking Wyatt incredibly strongly when he returns to the ring is welcome news!

What's next?

Bray Wyatt has yet to make his in-ring debut and we're also not sure on what show that'll be as the vignette debuting the 'Firefly Fun House' gimmick aired on both RAW and SmackDown. But when he does wrestle again, don't expect him to lose!

Do you like Bray Wyatt's new direction in the WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!