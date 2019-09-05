WWE Rumors: Surprising unscripted moments revealed on this week's RAW

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 401 // 05 Sep 2019, 17:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sasha Banks and Paul Heyman.

Many changes are taking place behind the scenes in the WWE and they are positively reflecting on the product being portrayed on TV.

It seems Paul Heyman's presence backstage is leading to a refreshing alteration in the way promos are being delivered on RAW.

Dave Meltzer revealed in today's edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that most of the promos on RAW this week were not scripted word-for-word.

"By the way, on RAW this week. Several of the promos were not scripted word-for-word, which is interesting."

It's a known fact that the operations of the WWE are quite rigid in nature as everything is meticulously scripted by the writing team before being approved by Vince McMahon. While a handful of Superstars manage to stand out despite cutting memorized promos, there are others whose delivery just doesn't suit the scripted format.

The Paul Heyman Era?

Paul Heyman's announcement as the Executive Director of RAW was expected to bring about a much-needed change in the way WWE worked with its promos and we're happy to see some modifications being made.

As we had reported earlier, Heyman has been helping many Superstars backstage with their promo-work and he has been particularly involved with Sasha Banks' heel presentation.

Whatever you hear The Boss say has a major Heyman influence. But that's not all. As Meltzer stated, several promos didn't follow the regular process on RAW this week which goes to show that WWE is indeed loosening the shackles when it comes to promos.

Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were the Superstars who cut the majority of the promos on this week's episode of RAW. While they may have been handed bullet points, a bulk of the promos weren't handed out word-to-word. We're still not sure which Superstars out of the aforementioned names were given the freedom to express themselves on RAW but it's still a promising thing to note.

Advertisement

This is a great sign of the things to come as the fans have gotten tired of the repetitive and verbose nature of WWE's programming.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!