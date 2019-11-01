WWE News: Survivor Series set to include all three WWE brands for the first time

Phillipa Marie

Survivor Series will make history by including the NXT brand this year

The build-up to Survivor Series is expected to begin tomorrow night on SmackDown since it's the one night of the year that RAW and SmackDown will go head-to-head. WWE is set to make history since it was recently announced that for the first time, this year's Survivor Series will feature RAW vs SmackDown vs NXT.

The NXT brand will be live just hours before as they present War Games. This year's show will feature the first-ever Women's War Games match, which would allow some of the male members of the roster to recover in time for Survivor Series the following night.

The historic announcement was made as part of Crown Jewel when the company presented the first promo for next month's show and Michael Cole was heard saying, "for the first time ever in head-to-head competition, RAW, SmackDown" and then there was a cut to a screen where NXT was being chanted.

It appears that this is WWE confirming the fact that NXT will be part of this year's show for the first time. There is a little under a month to go until the final "Big Four" WWE pay-per-view of 2019; the company knows that it needs to go out with a bang. The heat between Raw and SmackDown will be pushed in the coming weeks and it appears that NXT could be set to play their part in the upcoming invasions as well.

Rollins vs Lesnar vs Cole



Lynch vs Bayley vs Baszler



Viking Raiders vs Revival vs Undisputed Era



Nakamura vs Styles vs Strong



If we're getting #Raw vs #Smackdown vs #NXT at #SurvivorSeries then this could be the biggest Survivor Series in history. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) October 31, 2019

This also opens up the prospect of several fantasy matches between main roster and NXT level talent. The final quarter of the WWE calendar is shaping up to be a very exciting time for fans.

As you happy that NXT has finally been given the chance to shine on the main stage? Have your say in the comments section below...

