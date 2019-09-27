WWE News: Tag Team title match announced for RAW next week

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to defend the RAW tag team titles

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler will be defending their titles on the season premiere of RAW this coming Monday night, according to a new announcement from WWE. Ziggler and Roode will face the team of Otis and Tucker in what will be Heavy Machinery's first RAW tag team title shot.

Heavy Machinery steps up to the plate on RAW

While the bout on Monday Night RAW next week will be Otis and Tucker's first shot at RAW Tag Team gold, they are no strangers to tag title competition having challenged for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in the past.

"Ziggler & Roode are only two weeks into their young reign and are looking to prove their initial pairing and title victory was no fluke, reads an announcement from WWE.com. "Otis & Tucker, on the other hand, have long been knocking on the door, coming just short of the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on several occasions this year. Should Heavy Machinery take advantage of Ziggler & Roode’s inexperience as a team, the red brand’s new season may well kick off with new RAW Tag Team Champions to go with it."

The Tag Team title match joins two other other major title matches announced for the season premiere of RAW next week, as Rey Mysterio will challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal title, and Cedric Alexander will challenge AJ Styles for the United States title.

In addition to the above blockbuster bouts, Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss will take place on RAW next week, and The Miz will host a special edition of MizTV featuring guests and WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan.

Who do you predict will win the tag team title match on RAW? Let us know in the comment section