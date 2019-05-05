WWE News: Taynara Conti responds after dig from main-roster star

Taynara Conti has appeared in both Mae Young Classic tournaments

What's the story?

Several WWE Superstars with cultural ties to Latin America, including Rey Mysterio and Andrade, posed together for a picture backstage at WrestleMania 35.

Zelina Vega reposted the image on Twitter on Saturday and claimed that, with the exception of Reina Gonzalez, she is “the only Latina that matters” in WWE.

A large part of Taynara Conti’s gimmick is based around her “Latinas Do It Better” catchphrase, so it did not take long for the NXT Superstar to give her response.

In case you didn't know…

On-screen, Zelina Vega has been the business manager of SmackDown Live Superstar Andrade since the duo first appeared in a backstage segment together on NXT in June 2017.

She also competes as a member of the SmackDown roster, with her most recent televised match coming at a Worlds Collide taping over WrestleMania 35 weekend when she lost to NXT UK’s Piper Niven.

Off-screen, Vega is married to former NXT champion and main-roster newcomer Aleister Black, while she played the role of AJ Lee in the movie about Paige’s life, “Fighting With My Family.”

As for Taynara Conti, the 23-year-old signed with WWE in October 2016 and she has appeared sporadically on television over the last two years, notably competing in the 2017 and 2018 Mae Young Classic tournaments, as well as in the WrestleMania 34 Women’s Battle Royal. She holds a black belt in Judo and is the first Brazilian, male or female, to compete at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Alongside the picture of WWE’s Latin American stars, Zelina Vega seemingly aimed a dig at Taynara Conti by stating that, other than Reina Gonzalez, none of the other Latinas in WWE matter. She then added: “Everyone else? Irrelevant.”

And @ReinaGWWE ..she’s dope af 👊🏽 — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 5, 2019

Everyone else? Irrelevant. — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 5, 2019

Three hours later, after her Twitter was filled with mentions from Vega's tweet, Conti acknowledged the comment and laughed it off by saying that, even with limited television time in NXT, other women in WWE are still worrying about her.

When you are supposed to be “nobody“ but they still worry about ya 🤷‍♀️ #TaynaraDoesItBetter #WithNoTVTime #LatinasDoItBetter 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Taynara Conti (@TaynaraContiWWE) May 5, 2019

What's next?

Zelina Vega accidentally cost Andrade a victory against Finn Balor on SmackDown Live recently, so there has been speculation that the duo could soon split up.

Meanwhile, Taynara Conti teamed with Reina Gonzalez in a defeat against Kacy Catanzaro & Lacey Lane at an NXT live event on Thursday, but it remains to be seen when she will appear next on television.