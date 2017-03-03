WWE News: Taz talks about the Orton and Wyatt angle on SmackDown Live

Former ECW superstar share his opinion about the developing rift in the Wyatt Family

by Prityush Haldar News 03 Mar 2017, 17:18 IST

Bray Wyatt was shocked when Randy Orton destroyed the sacred Wyatt Family compound

What’s the story?

Former WWE and ECW superstar Taz spoke about the ongoing storyline between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. On his podcast, The Taz Show, Taz discussed the events that transpired to close the show this past Tuesday night on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE Championship picture is at an interesting crossroads with Bray Wyatt as Champion, AJ Styles as the number one contender for the championship and Randy Orton coming back into the picture by turning on Bray Wyatt.

The heart of the matter

On the last episode of SmackDown Live, Randy Orton turned on Bray Wyatt as he burned down the Wyatt Family compound. Orton said that the compound was the resting grounds of “Sister Abigail” and by burning the compound, he was laying waste to her essence.

Taz said that the booking made Bray Wyatt look like a babyface while Randy took the place of the heel in the rivalry. He said that the segment was shot to perfection with both Bray and Randy executing their characters brilliantly. He stated that Orton’s actions led to the WWE Universe feeling sorry for Bray, making the eccentric leader of the Wyatt Family a babyface in the eyes of the crowd.

Taz said that Bray Wyatt needed to take some extreme steps in the coming weeks to regain some of the heel heat going into WrestleMania. Taz suggested that Wyatt blindsiding Orton in a vicious attack would be the way to go.

What’s next?

Bray Wyatt has painted a target on his back after winning the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. Wyatt was visibly shocked and appalled to see his “Brother” Randy Orton turn on him. Given that Styles is also looking for a second run with the WWE Championship, Bray Wyatt will face stiff odds going into WrestleMania

Sportskeeda's take

The title picture on SmackDown Live has become crowded with both Randy Orton and AJ Styles gunning for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. There are rumours of AJ Styles leaving the title picture to feud with Shane McMahon, but it is still too early to comment as to how the main event of WrestleMania shapes up. However, one thing is certain that Bray Wyatt will have to step up his game if he wishes to walk out of WrestleMania as the WWE Champion.

