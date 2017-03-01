WWE News: Randy Orton turns on Bray Wyatt and challenges him for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33

Randy Orton lights his way back to the main event picture at WrestleMania 33.

by Prityush Haldar News 01 Mar 2017, 09:37 IST

Randy Orton incinerated the Wyatt family compound

What’s the story?

Randy Orton turned the WrestleMania landscape upside down this Tuesday Night on SmackDown Live when he burned down the Wyatt compound. Orton declared that he was looking to get back at Wyatt and issued a challenge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33.

In case you didn’t know...

Bray Wyatt was in the ring for an invocation and declared that he had given the “keys of the kingdom” to Randy Orton. Bray Wyatt claimed that he had sent his “brother” to follow the buzzards in the Wyatt Family compound.

The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt was going off about how he would tackle AJ Styles at WrestleMania. Wyatt claimed that Styles did not stand a chance against him and likened him to a sacrificial goat.

Orton interrupted Wyatt’s invocation to announce that he was standing on the burial grounds of Sister Abigail. Orton went on, saying that he would burn the soul of Sister Abigail and watch Bray twist and turn with agony as the flames engulfed her essence.

‘The Viper’ announced that he was done following Bray Wyatt and that he would be gunning for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33. Orton then went on to light up the Wyatt Family Compound and watched gleefully as the resting place of Sister Abigail went down in flames.

What’s next?

Orton’s betrayal has brought about numerous questions, the biggest of which is what happens to the main event of WrestleMania.

With just 33 days remaining for WrestleMania, the WWE Championship picture still remains unclear.

Sportskeeda's take

Orton’s actions have brought the WrestleMania plans crashing down.

Earlier in the evening, AJ Styles won the number 1 contender's match to secure an opportunity to headline WrestleMania against Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship. With Randy Orton staking his claim back into the main event picture, the odds are not looking good for the eccentric WWE Champion.

