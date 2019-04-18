WWE News: Teenager hits 'RKO' on fake alligator, arrested again

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 316 // 18 Apr 2019, 01:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A Miami teenager executed the RKO -- a move popularized by Randy Orton -- on a fake alligator

What's the story?

Gianny Sosa -- the 18-year-old man who was recently arrested for trying to RKO his school principal -- is reportedly once again in legal trouble.

As reported by ABC News, Sosa has been arrested again owing to a video surfacing, in which he's shown to have executed an RKO on a fake alligator.

In case you didn't know...

As we'd previously reported, Gianny Sosa -- an 18-year-old student of Southridge Senior High School in Miami, Florida -- was arrested and appeared before a court of law after he tried to attack school principal Humberto Miret with an RKO.

The aforementioned incident was videotaped by an acquaintance of Sosa, and eventually made waves on the internet.

The heart of the matter

ABC News is now reporting that Gianny Sosa was arrested once again, earlier this week, in relation to another incident where he executed an RKO -- a move best known for being utilized by WWE Superstar Randy Orton.

In a video aired by ABC News, Sosa is seen lifting and throwing a fake alligator statue that was on display at The Falls Shopping Center in Miami-Dade County.

He then proceeded to jump into the pond, lift the alligator again, execute an RKO on it, and then pretend as though he were scoring a pinfall on the alligator.

Furthermore, Sosa was identified by a witness, courtesy the aforementioned video -- following which the teenager was subsequently arrested, and confessed his involvement in the crime, besides also apologizing to the police.

Moreover, the manager of The Falls Shopping Center revealed to the authorities that the fake alligator that Sosa had damaged, cost around $3,690. Sosa has been charged with criminal mischief for his actions at the mall.

Advertisement

One ought to note that the alligator RKO incident (March 30th) is said to have, in fact, taken place before Sosa's school principal RKO attempt that took place on April 10th.

Sosa was then taken by the authorities to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County -- and despite having been released without bond for his April 10th brawl with the school principal, Sosa now faces charges pertaining to his attack on the fake alligator. Fans can check out the video below of Sosa hitting the fake alligator with an RKO (*Courtesy: BSW Top Stories) --

What's next?

Additional details on Gianny Sosa's legal issues regarding his latest run-in with the law are expected to surface in the days to come.

What are your thoughts on Gianny Sosa and his acts? Sound off in the comments!