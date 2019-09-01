WWE News: Tegan Nox makes debut in Cardiff, joins NXT UK

The Bruiserwitch has arrived

Who is Tegan Nox?

For two years now, Tegan Nox has been a favorite of both fans and the WWE. At just 24 years of age, the Girl with the Shiniest Wizard has already caught the attention of several key figures in the world of professional wrestling.

According to some, Tegan Nox was even the handpicked favorite to win the past two Mae Young Classics. Sadly, before she had a chance to enter the first, she tore her ACL. The next year, she had an impressive showing in the tournament, even making it to the quarter-finals before suffering yet another injury during her match with Rhea Ripley.

The second injury was much worse than the first, as she wound up suffering a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament, Medial Collateral Ligament, Lateral Collateral Ligament, meniscus, along with a Patellar dislocation. It was nearly a year before she returned to the ring, working a live-event in Orlando, Florida for NXT. With expectations still high for Nox, it wouldn't be surprising to see the company go all-in with her. And after NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, it seems like they may just do that.

Nox lands in NXT UK

At TakeOver, prior to the NXT UK Women's match between Kay Lee Ray and Toni Storm, Nox was shown around the front row. The Cardiff crowd went wild.

At TakeOver, Kay Lee Ray did manage to dethrone Toni Storm, becoming the third woman to ever hold the NXT UK Women's Championship. However, it seems that she may already have an eager challenger in Nox, who mentioned her specifically on Twitter.

Thought I’d pop by to see what was happening in @WWENXT .....Congratulations @Kay_Lee_Ray 💙😏 https://t.co/mjenZ2PRi7 — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) August 31, 2019

With Storm possibly out of the title picture, and Rhea Ripley moving over to NXT in America, there are some pretty big spots to fill in NXT UK. And considering the strong outlook the WWE Universe has when it comes to Nox, we can assume that she'll be moving in to take over when she gets the chance. Over the next few weeks, expect for Nox to make a huge impact.

