WWE News: Tenille Dashwood says she was shocked by her release from the company

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 61 // 30 Oct 2019, 07:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tenille Dashwood

Tenille Dashwood, formerly known as Emma in the WWE, was one of the unsung heroes during the Women's Revolution in the WWE. Despite not winning a title in either NXT or on the main roster, she was always an important part of every division that she was part of.

She recently spoke with journalist Chris Van Vliet about many things, including how "shocked" she was by her release from the WWE. SEScoops.com carried some transcripts of her interview with Van Vliet.

Caught by surprise

Dashwood was involved in one of the stranger re-debuts in recent memory. She had gone off for repackaging and was being billed as Emmalina, a model type Superstar who was obsessed with her looks.

Things didn't quite work out with that gimmick and she went back to pursue things as the arrogant character she became once she turned heel. Her fortunes were starting to look up, but after facing Asuka in the Empress of Tomorrow's WWE PPV debut, she was soon released.

“It was actually a really big shock for me,” Dashwood said regarding her release from WWE. “I had no idea. At the time, I was in a feud with Asuka and we had just done the PPV and that was her debut, her PPV debut, I think it was her actual debut as well. We had an awesome match, I remember everyone loved it and then we had a match on RAW the night after and then basically by the end of the week, I had a call saying I was released.”

The decision was such a surprise to Dashwood because she had already packed her bags for an upcoming tour overseas with the WWE. Some things that were out of her control might have ultimately led to her WWE departure.

“From what I heard it was just that…honestly, I don’t even know because I feel like there is more to it than what I was told and it was kind of a very brief conversation and not necessarily everyone agreed or whatever it was,” she continued."

"Basically, I think the boss wasn’t happy with something and that was kind of it. I was very shocked because I literally was packed to go on the European tour, so a two-week tour overseas, had my bags packed, it was on a Sunday, I was on the way to the airport basically and got a call and was like ‘what?'”

A busy post-WWE career

Dashwood didn't stay idle for long as she signed with and briefly competed for Ring of Honor's Women of Honor division. After her time ended with ROH, she signed with Impact Wrestling.

Advertisement

She also appeared during AEW's Women's Casino Battle Royale at All Out. She did all of this while also dealing with some serious health issues. All that we know is that whichever promotion she stays with will be receiving a popular and talented star.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Don't miss out!