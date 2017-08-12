WWE News: Seth Rollins' new movie earns less than desirable reviews

Armed Response was panned by the critics.

Rollins' new movie has apparently received widely negative reviews.

What’s the story?

As noted on several reputable entertainment news outlets namely Variety, The Detroit News, The Hollywood Reporter, The Los Angeles Times among others, Seth Rollins’ new movie ‘Armed Response’ has received widely negative reviews.

Furthermore, apart from Armed Response getting a thumbs-down from critics, the movie seems to have failed to garner a positive reaction from the audience as well.

Additionally, Seth Rollins has been widely criticized for his work in Armed Response with The Detroit News going as far as calling The Kingslayer ‘much stiffer on the camera than he is in the squared circle’.

In case you didn’t know…

Seth Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez, has been a WWE mainstay for quite a few years now, and recently set foot in Hollywood as well, with Armed Response being his first major Hollywood movie appearance.

Armed Response also stars popular Hollywood stars Wesley Snipes and Anne Heche and is a WWE Studios production.

The heart of the matter

The movie garnered a 2.9/10 average rating on popular film review website Rotten Tomatoes and it received a 1.6/5 average rating from the audience on the same site. The movie also received a 4/10 rating on IMDB.

What’s next?

Seth Rollins presently performs for the WWE’s RAW brand and is currently involved in a storyline that sees him and former Shield brethren Dean Ambrose team up, albeit reluctantly.

Author’s take

Well, at least Seth tried, didn’t he? Besides, we fall down only to get up.

This was one of Rollins’ first major acting ventures in Hollywood, and despite the largely negative reviews from movie critics; certainly won’t be his last. After all, with the routine run-of-the-mill, repetitive stuff that today’s Hollywood churns out, what’s the harm if our WWE Superstars do the same.

