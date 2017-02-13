WWE News: The Ascension's Viktor responds to WWE excluding them in a video

Will The Ascension ever rise to prominence on SmackDown Live?

Viktor and Konnor haven’t had the best time on the main roster

What's the story?

One-half of The Ascension, Viktor, has responded to a video posted by WWE of a match that included them from a few years ago, however, the team are not featured in the clip whatsoever. The response came just a few minutes after SmackDown Live GM Daniel Bryan also commented on their exclusion through Twitter.

You can read both Bryan and Viktor’s tweet below:

These things tend to happen to us... https://t.co/4RyLyrl8sF — Viktor (@ViktorRiseWWE) February 12, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Over the last few weeks, Daniel Bryan has been progressively mentioning The Ascension more and more, starting off on Talking Smack following their victory on SmackDown Live last week. Bryan, who is now retired, actually teamed up with Viktor on the independent scene and were together called "Double Meat".

The heart of the matter

As you can see in the tweet above, Bryan attempts to draw attention to the fact that The Ascension were involved in a match where the former WWE Champion teamed up with Roman Reigns.

Viktor responded, continuing to build the idea that the company doesn’t really care all too much about the tag team, despite their improved booking in recent weeks.

What's next?

The Elimination Chamber may have been a sign that the former NXT Tag Team Champions are going to be taken more seriously going forward. Given the lack of quality in that division on the blue brand, it makes sense, and you could build the two men as a legitimate threat heading into WrestleMania 33 if they are given that long awaited push.

Sportskeeda's take

It really has been a shame to see what The Ascension have become over the last few years. To this day they are still the longest reigning champions in the history of NXT, and they deserved better than what they got when they were called up to the main roster.

We hope that WWE soon sees the error of their ways because pretty soon it could be too late to revive them. Obviously, Konnor's suspension didn't help a while back, but just look at where Roman Reigns is now following his first violation.

