×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: The Authority Returns, Raw Ratings Rise

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
467   //    19 Dec 2018, 03:20 IST

The McMahons take back power from...someone
The McMahons take back power from...someone

What's the Story?

Vince McMahon and the family returned to Monday Night Raw after the TLC pay-per-view and the show's viewership got a significant increase.

The December 17 edition of Raw was up more than 300,000 viewers from the previous episode, making it one of the highest viewed shows since October.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Some of the highlights from this weeks show were Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler, the fatal four way tag team match and the eight-woman gauntlet match that main evented the show.

However, the biggest story of the night was Vince returning to television along with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon to announce some "changes" to the flagship show.

The Heart of the Matter

Raw averaged 2.55 million viewers and was up 354,000 from last week's all-time lowest rated episode, which averaged 2.19 million.

Hour one: 2.717 million
Hour two: 2.558 million
Hour three: 2.367 million
Advertisement

Vince's return to TV was pushed heavily on social media and throughout the TLC pay-per-view, leading to the first hour getting a significant increase in viewers.

The show lost 350,000 viewers by the end of the night, but all three hours from this week's episode had the viewership that was much better than most of the episodes this fall.

Despite the negative reception to Vince's announcement, Raw's ratings for the December 17 episode helped the program bounce back from their streak of new all-time lowest rated shows.

What's Next?

Raw has been pre-taped for Christmas Eve next week and will kick off WWE's Holiday programming on USA Network.

The matches that took place on that show were Bobby Lashley vs. Elias in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Bobby Roode & Chad Gable vs. The Revival for the Raw Tag Team Championships and Ronda Rousey vs.Natalya for the Raw Women's Championship.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Revival Authors of Pain Vince McMahon Ronda Rousey
Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Freelance Journalist and Photographer, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
WWE News: Raw Ratings hit new all-time low
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 things we learned from this week’s episode...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of this week's RAW (3rd...
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of RAW- 10th December, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw Viewership down following controversial...
RELATED STORY
The Biggest Winners And Losers Of Last Night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Monday Night Raw is not how it used to be...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New Tag Team Title Contenders determined on...
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of RAW after TLC- 17th December, 2018
RELATED STORY
This Week in WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us