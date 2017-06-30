WWE News: The Big Show says that he has a lot of respect for Jinder Mahal

The Big Show is a fan of Jinder Mahal.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 30 Jun 2017, 22:47 IST

Jinder Mahal has an admirer in The Big Show

What’s the story?

On a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, The Big Show said that he had developed an admiration for Jinder Mahal’s in-ring work and impressive physique. The World’s Largest Athlete also stated that he respected the Modern Day Maharaja.

In case you didn't know...

Before Jinder Mahal was drafted SmackDown Live as a part of the Superstar Shake-up, he had an excellent match with The Big Show at a WWE Live Event. Both men went back and forth with each other, and the former WCW Champion even took a body slam from Mahal, reminiscent of Hogan and Andre. They've since developed a camaraderie and sung each other’s praises.

The heart of the matter

The Big Show praised the Indo-Canadian Superstar for making changes to his body and developing an imposing physique. The World’s Largest Athlete also stated that Jinder Mahal looked the part of a champion and carried an aura of menace. He said:

“Jinder Mahal, this up-and-coming heel, who [has] a fantastic, different look and who [has] made a lot of changes in his work and his body. I mean, Jinder’s work is really good. He’s tall. He’s like a striking viper, or a praying mantis, or something, but he also looks physically impressive. He doesn’t look like somebody’s gardener that got out and in the wrong place or something.”

What’s next?

Jinder Mahal will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WWE Battleground on July 23, 2017, in a Punjabi Prison Match. The Big Show is currently without a creative direction, but there are some reports which indicate that he could face Big Cass at Summerslam.

Author’s take

Even if you factor in the remote possibility that it was achieved by less than admirable means, the change in Jinder Mahal’s physique is worthy of praise. Although he was the given the WWE Championship out of the blue, the audience hasn’t rejected him as the top heel on SmackDown, and he certainly has the potential to do something memorable with the most prestigious title in professional wrestling.

