WWE News: The current favourite to win the women's MITB ladder match

An unlikely candidate emerges as the favourite, as per latest betting odds.

Could Carmella come off with the win?

What’s the story?

As per the latest betting odds posted on betting website 5Dimes, WWE Superstar Carmella is the current favourite to win the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder match at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

In case you didn’t know...

The first-ever women’s Money In The Bank match will be happening at the SmackDown LIVE exclusive Money In The Bank pay-per-view, the PPV is being held on 18th June, 2017 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The participants in the women’s Money In The Bank match are Becky Lynch, Tamina, Carmella, Charlotte Flair and Natalya. The winner of the match will become the #1 Contender for the SmackDown LIVE Women’s Championship, which is currently held by Naomi and will be on the line on the same night when she faces off against Lana.

The heart of the matter

The current betting odds for the winner of the women’s Money In The Bank match as per 5Dimes, are as follows:

Carmella -140 Becky Lynch +350 Natalya +360 Charlotte Flair +900 Tamina +2500

At -140, Carmella is the current favourite to win the match. Tamina’s betting odds are at +2500, making her the biggest underdog/unlikely possibility for being the winner of the match.

Natalya and Becky Lynch are at almost the same odds after Carmella, with Charlotte being the second most unlikely winner.

What’s next?

Betting odds are subject to change and fluctuations and it is expected that these odds too, shall change when the “smart money”, which refers to the money being bet by insiders having knowledge of the results in advance, will come in.

Author’s take

The women’s Money In The Bank match is, honestly, up for grabs for every single woman competing in it. Nobody can predict a clear winner for this match as of yet and a win from any competitor would make sense.

I would personally want Natalya to win the match and to start a feud with either Lana or Naomi for the Championship.

The woman has done it all and has shown that she is a top-tier heel who can definitely pull her weight on the roster. Regardless of who wins, this promises to be a thrilling contest and the I’m sure the rest of the WWE Universe is as excited as I am to check it out!

