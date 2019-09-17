WWE News: The Fiend attacks a returning Kane on RAW

The Big Red Machine is no match for The Fiend

The Fiend continues to haunt the WWE

If you're a Superstar on the main roster, specifically working on Monday nights, you must be constantly looking over your back for fear of The Fiend. Since Bray Wyatt's return, he's continuously warned the WWE Universe about the entity and how much he craves carnage and violence. Through all the Firefly Fun House episodes, the now happy-go-lucky entertainer revealed his deepest secret. Sister Abigail wasn't the real threat, The Fiend was.

Cut to four months later, and The Fiend has laid out a handful of WWE's greatest legends. Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler and many more have suffered a terrible fate at the hands of Bray Wyatt's alter-ego. And after demolishing Finn Balor at SummerSlam, he's now set his sights on the Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

At Clash of Champions, Rollins was in the middle of a celebration following his title defense when the lights shut off. When they began to flicker, The Fiend emerged behind him, laying him out with a Sister Abigail and the Mandible Claw.

Tonight left Rollins to a similar fate; that is, a post-match beatdown at the hands of The O.C. and Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode. Surprisingly, Rollins was saved from another masked figure who haunted him in the past, Kane.

However, that proved to be a mistake for the Big Red Machine.

The Devil's Favorite Demon falls

Though Kane managed to single-handedly save Seth Rollins from a five-man beatdown, he would, unfortunately, face the wrath of The Fiend. A Mandible Claw silenced the monster for good.

The Fiend then set his sights on Seth Rollins, who was still recovering from the attack in the corner. However, he never laid a hand on the Universal Champion, simply stalking and laughing at The Architect as the show came to a close.

