WWE News: The Fiend attacks another Hall of Famer on RAW

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 182 // 20 Aug 2019, 06:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Fiend is back!

Bray Wyatt may just be the hottest name in wrestling right now, despite having not even appeared on television at all last week - but he made up for it this week with an early appearance to interrupt WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler - who was making his predictions for the King of the Ring tournament ahead of a scheduled segment with Sasha Banks.

Well, the lights dimmed and even Lawler knew what was next. While trying to escape, though, The Fiend appeared to ambush Lawler as he stood on the stage after making it up the ramp.

What happened to Jerry "The King" Lawler?

One Mandible Claw later, and it looks as though RAW's guest commentator for the week is out of action. Lawler had been announced to host King's Court with Sasha Banks, but Michael Cole confirmed that King was on the way to a medical facility following the assault.

Vic Joseph of NXT would then take over from commentary duties while Cole confirmed that they hoped to still interview Sasha Banks in some format at some point during Monday Night RAW.

Who is The Fiend?

Bray Wyatt's sinister new character has made quite the impression - laying waste to Finn Balor, Mick Foley and Kurt Angle ahead of his SummerSlam in-ring debut against the first ever Universal Champion. During his entrance, The Fiend gave several incredible nods to the previous Bray Wyatt character, signalling an evolution rather than a repackaging.

I spoke with Korey Gunz on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dropkick DiSKUssions podcast to discuss how Bray Wyatt introduced us to the Fiend way back in 2015 and why he's using The Mandible Claw - the very move that The Fiend used on Lawler.

You can listen to the entire podcast below.

Were you glad to see The Fiend back on RAW tonight? Let us know in the comments.