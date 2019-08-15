WWE News: The Fiend DLC package announced for WWE 2K20

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 344 // 15 Aug 2019, 20:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Fiend WILL be in WWE 2K20

The Fiend has quickly become arguably the most exciting thing about WWE in recent weeks, particularly with an incredible SummerSlam showing with an entrance that gave some incredible nods to the previous Bray Wyatt character.

Well, WWE Games have now announced that The Fiend will be a playable character in WWE 2K20 as Bray Wyatt headlines the new pre-order bonus named WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night.

"The Fiend" @WWEBrayWyatt headlines the #WWE2K20 pre-order bonus --> WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night. The pack includes new horror-themed @WWE Superstars, arenas, moves, weapons, story-based 2K Towers, and a 2K Showcase! Get the details right here: https://t.co/6PF028uSDx pic.twitter.com/nBo0C5yOYB — #WWE2K20 (@WWEgames) August 15, 2019

What does the Bump in the Night pack include?

The 2K20 DLC features horror-themed Superstars, arenas, movies, weapons and new story modes!

There are a whole host of horror goodies!

Now, the think that hooked me in was the playable characters. The Fiend is obviously the standout name, but the Demon King Finn Balor and The Swampfather join him, as do FrankenStrowman, “Unleashed Apex Predator” Randy Orton, “Fed-Up” Sheamus, and mystery versions of WWE Superstars (aside from “Survivor” Mandy Rose and “Twisted” Nikki Cross) with two new arenas being announced in the Wyatt Swamp Arena and the Cemetery Brawl Arena.

The Fiend is joined by a familiar face

What else do we know about 2K20?

The cover features Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Superstar Roman Reigns with a new story mode will allow players to follow the careers of the Four Horsewomen and the Women's Evolution.

WWE also confirmed that players will be able to compete as both male and female Superstars in MyCAREER and Mixed Tag matches, as well as the return of last year’s popular WWE Towers with new challenges, including a story-driven Tower centered around Roman Reigns.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chyna was confirmed as a playable Superstar in the 2K game series for the first time ever alongside Hulk Hogan, Mankind, and The Rock for players who purchase the Deluxe Edition or Collector's Edition.

ALSO READ: How Bray Wyatt introduced us to the Fiend way back in 2015

Are you going to buy WWE 2K20? Let us know in the comments.