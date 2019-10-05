WWE News: The Fiend shows up on SmackDown and lays out Seth Rollins

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 05 Oct 2019, 07:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Fiend made his presence felt on The Blue Brand

The Fiend Bray Wyatt showed up on the premiere episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX which emanated from Staples Center, Los Angeles and took out the WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins was scheduled to have a Champion vs. Champion match against Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and prior to that Bray Wyatt made his presence felt in a Firefly Fun House segment.

A prelude to Hell In A Cell?

Before the match started, Wyatt issued a warning to The Architect in the Firefly Fun House segment and told him that sinister things will await him inside the Demonic Structure.

One of Wyatt's puppets Ramblin Rabbit, who usually has made it clear in the past that he supports Rollins, pleaded with the Universal Champion to steer clear of the match at WWE Hell In A Cell.

Wyatt then gave the WWE Universe and Rollins a preview of what they can expect come Sunday, Ocober 6 inside the Cell. He placed Ramblin Rabbit inside a miniature Cell and pitted him in a match against Mercy The Buzzard.

Mercy made quick work of Rabbit and supposedly killed him (for maybe the third time?) and told that "history will repeat itself" again inside the Cell.

Midway into The Beastslayer's match against The King of Strong Style, the lights went out in the arena with The Fiend's eerie signature music hitting the speakers.

Advertisement

A terrified Rollins was making his way to the back while a visibly perplexed Nakamura was left alone inside the ring.

The Fiend snuck up on Rollins from behind like he usually has been doing for the past weeks and applied the Mandible Claw on him and threw him off the stage.

What did Wyatt try to convey in his promo?

As it has been with Bray Wyatt's cryptic promos and segments, no one can tell for sure what The Fiend might come up with next.

With "history repeating itself", Wyatt might have alluded to the time when Wyatt interfered in Rollins' match against Dean Ambrose at the 2014 Hell In A Cell match but the only diffference is that at that time, Ambrose was on the receiving end of Wyatt's attacks.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!