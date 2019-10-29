WWE News: The Fiend wrestles for Universal Championship after RAW goes off-air

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW served as the go-home show for the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Before Thursday's event, the WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins was set to face Erick Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere match on RAW. After a hard-fought battle, Rollins emerged victorious, but there was no time for him to rest.

As RAW went off the air, Seth Rollins put his WWE Universal Championship on the line against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a Steel Cage match.

Seth beat the Fiend clean after stomping him several times, then escaping the cage. After Thie Fiend put the mandible claw on Seth outside the cage and left Seth laying. #Raw dark match. pic.twitter.com/KX2cklOXUD — Karen Brickhaus (@StormWWEReigns) October 29, 2019

RAW's dark main event

Neither Bray Wyatt nor The Fiend made an appearance on tonight's RAW. However, he made his presence felt as soon as the show went off air and squared off against Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

The fans in attendance noted the match to be short, lasting nearly five minutes. The Fiend had the upper hand in the initial moments of the matchup, but The Architect was quick to bounce back. Seth Rollins hit Wyatt with multiple stomps but he couldn't get the pinfall over him. Ultimately, the Universal Champion retained the title by climbing out of the Steel Cage door.

Despite winning the match, Seth Rollins didn't get rid of The Fiend. Post-match, the lights went off and when it came back, The Fiend had already dragged Rollins inside the ring. Wyatt then took out the Champion by applying the Mandible Claw for nearly two minutes. The dark main event concluded with The Fiend heading to the back while Rollins was laid out inside the ring.

It is also interesting to note that WWE once again used the red lights during the match like they had done during the Hell in a Cell battle between the two.

WWE Crown Jewel 2019

This Thursday, Seth Rollins looks to end his feud with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt as he defends the WWE Universal Championship against him in a Falls Count Anywhere match that can't be stopped for any reason.

Will Rollins be able to defeat The Fiend? We will get the answers very soon.

