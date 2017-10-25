WWE News: The Four Horsewomen trade taunts as Survivor Series looms

They're wasting no time taunting each other before they face off.

The Four Horsewomen are busy building their upcoming war at Survivor Series.

What's the story?

As Survivor Series approaches, WWE is determined to constantly remind us that "it's the only time of the year where Raw and SmackDown face off head to head". As part of that build, Bayley and Sasha Banks, who represents Team Red, were quick to trade some taunts and insults with their fellow Four Horsewomen, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, who are on Team Blue.

In case you didn't know...

SmackDown fired the first shots in the brand war, as Team Blue's superstars held Raw "under siege" as it went off the air on Monday. Becky was part of that invasion force.

The next night on SmackDown, Becky won the captaincy of her team (which also includes Carmella, Charlotte, Tamina, and Naomi) by forcing Carmella to submit to the Dis-arm-her.

The heart of the matter

Bayley responded to the invasion yesterday, with Becky quickly answering back.

You guys looked pretty defeated last night.... — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2017

Much like you guys last night — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 25, 2017

Charlotte wasn't about to let herself stay out of the action.

And I was captain ???? — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 25, 2017

The fourth Horsewomen, Sasha Banks, was simpler in her response.

What's next?

Survivor Series is still a few weeks away, but WWE and its superstars are doing their best to make the build as hot as possible right out of the gate. As SmackDown closed last night, General Manager Daniel Bryan warned Commissioner Shane McMahon that Raw would retaliate against his orchestrated invasion, perhaps not that night, but soon.

When Raw does strike back, Bayley and Sasha are certainly going to be a part of it.

Author's Take

Twitter has long been a useful vehicle for the WWE superstars to build their characters, matches, and rivalries, and this time is no different. It's also a useful engagement tool, as fans were quick to respond with their own comments and predictions. Most of the those seemed to focus on Charlotte's absence for Team Red this year as a potentially fatal setback for Raw. Those remarks were quickly rebutted by other fans warning that Asuka would be Raw's secret weapon this time around.

With three champion vs. champion matches that are lacklustre on paper, the two announced elimination matches, as well as the Usos vs. Ambrose and Rollins match, should make Survivor Series a very exciting event. With the Four Horsewomen and Asuka all likely to be in the ring at the same time for the first time ever, the women's elimination match should certainly be a highlight. Hopefully, it will open the show like it did last year.

