WWE News: The Hardy Boyz now holds a unique record

Thanks to their Tag team championship win at WrestleMania 33, The Hardy Boyz now holds a unique record.

Matt and Jeff now holds a unique record

What’s the story?

The Hardy Boyz became the only team to win the WWE Tag Team championships in three different decades at WrestleMania 33. Matt Hardy took to Twitter to make reference to this factoid.

The Hardys are the only team to WIN @WWE Tag Titles in 3 different decades.



1990-2000 - 7/5/1999

2000-2010 - 4/2/2007

2010-2020 - 4/2/2017 pic.twitter.com/vCiyUKfEGd — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 6, 2017

In case you did not know...

Matt and Jeff have won the WWE Tag team Championships on seven different occasions. Outside of WWE, they have captured the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championships twice and the ROH World Tag Team Championship once.

The heart of the matter

The Hardy Boyz’ victory at WrestleMania 33 came exactly ten years after their last run with the Tag Team titles. Consequently, Matt and Jeff became the only tag team to win the championships in three different decades.

They first won the title back in 1999 when they defeated The Acolytes. The team then had championship reigns between 2000 and 2010 before finally winning the title once again in 2017.

Also read: 5 things The Hardy Boyz need to change in WWE

What’s next?

The record once again underlines the legendary status of the Hardy Boyz. The fact that they have been on top of the mountain for three whole decades is astonishing. With just three more years left to reach 2020, the Hardys could even go on to become the only team to win the Tag titles in four different decades.

Author’s take

The Hardys have been able to reinvent themselves over the years. With the Broken Gimmick still yet to be used in the WWE, their horizons are as broad as they have ever been. Matt and Jeff could easily stay relevant for another five to ten years, and they could even pursue another reign with the Tag Titles after 2020.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com