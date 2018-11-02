WWE News: The Hardy Family Show Off Their Incredible Halloween Costumes

Riju Dasgupta

They even have a word for the occasion

What's the story?

If you've watched the special on the WWE Network, you already know that the Hardy family can be a little unconventional. Matt Hardy and his two boys addressed the WWE Universe and even presented the 'Woken' word of the week on Twitter.

GIMME AN OL' RE-TWEET if you're ready to join myself, King Maxel & Lord Wolfgang in presenting the #WOKEN Word of the Week, in an absolutely INCREDIBLE Halloween edition. Enjoy!@BABYHARDYBRAND @WolfieHardy pic.twitter.com/DYTaQSV6vs — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 1, 2018

It is clear that their theme this year was 'The Incredibles'. The Woken Word of the Week was...well...'bounteous', meaning 'to give or be given generously'.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Hardy is considered to be one of the greatest singles and tag team wrestlers of all time. He underwent a complete character transformation while in TNA, inventing the whole 'Broken' universe.

After some legal issues, his WWE character was a variation of the 'Broken' gimmick, called the 'Woken' universe. Hardy has seemingly retired from the ring owing to the injuries he has sustained during the span of his wrestling career. The latest output from the man was a Halloween Special, also featuring some popular WWE stars from the past.

The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy seems to be in great spirits even though he can no longer compete in the ring like he used to. With his two sons, he addressed the WWE Universe dressed as The Incredibles, speaking words of Woken Wisdom.

Hardy went on to talk about the word 'Delete' and the three Es that comprise the word. He elaborated their meaning and said that they stand for 'enlighten', 'entertain' and 'educate'. Then he said that the audience has currently experienced all three.

What's next?

Hardy can still compete despite all the complications with his health, thanks to the nature of the matches that take place in the 'Woken' world. Let's hope that he can still have a match or two, over the coming months. I'm sure the WWE Universe would love to see it transpire.

Did you enjoy the Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt team? Would you like to see them team up again?