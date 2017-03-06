WWE News: The Hardyz eye the WWE Tag Team Championships

Matt Hardy took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he and his brother now have their eyes on WWEs Tag Team titles.

by Matthew Thomas News 06 Mar 2017, 08:31 IST

Will we see the ‘Broken’ ones in the WWE?

After the Hardyz put an end to the Young Buck’s tag team reign, they have now turned their attention back to the WWE. Matt Hardy took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he and his brother now have their eyes on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s Tag Team titles.

You can read the tweet below:

#BrotherNero & I have already DELETED the title reign of The Club's #BucksOfYouth.



We see your GOLD, @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2017

After the Hardyz beat the Young Bucks for the title at ROH's Manhatten Mayhem VI event on Saturday night, they cut a promo in which they announced that they have signed with the promotion. This contradicted reports that spoke of on-going negotiations between the WWE and the Hardyz. The Hardyz also teased that they would sign with NJPW.

The brothers reportedly left Impact Wrestling after having disagreed on terms regarding creative control over their gimmick. This has resulted in Matt Hardy teasing their appearance in promotions all over the world.

Now it seems that Hardy looks to return the promotion, where he initially made his way to stardom, and win the Tag Team Championships in the WWE. Gallows and Anderson just successfully defended their titles at Fastlane against Enzo and Cass and now may have the Hardyz to deal with in the near future.

