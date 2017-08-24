WWE News: The Hardyz reveal what they would change about the past

A picture brought back a surge of memories for the two brothers.

by Riju Dasgupta News 24 Aug 2017, 23:23 IST

The Hardyz took a trip down memory lane in this video!

What's the story?

Matt and Jeff Hardy appeared on the 'Then & Now' series on WWE's official YouTube channel, and discussed a variety of topics, inspired by an old photograph.

During the course of their conversation, they revealed what they would change about the past.

Matt Hardy revealed that it would probably be taking fewer risks, however, he said that the older Hardy Boyz wouldn't have listened to his sage advice.

In case you didn't know...

The Hardy Boyz are the embodiment of Tag Team Wrestling, having won eight tag team championships in WWE and several more outside the promotion, through their two-decade long career in wrestling.

They reinvented themselves last year as 'The Broken Hardyz' in TNA and made a splash at Wrestlemania, returning to become Raw Tag Team Champions. Their trip down memory lane was a treat for fans to watch.

The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy revealed what he would change about the past:

'We would say to the men in this photo, just slow down, be smarter...because as you age, you need to learn to take care of your body. If if we were telling these guys this (points to photograph of Hardy Boyz), these two guys who were invincible at this time...they most likely wouldn't have listened. Because the only way you truly learn is to get hurt, and you only learn it through experience. That's why we are at the point we are right now.'

Jeff Hardy also revealed that the reason he could function at the high level that he does now is because of hope, faith and a lot of luck, the factors he always depends on! Nuff said.

What's next?

We're not clear what's next for The Hardy Boyz, but if they put on more matches with Ambrose and Rollins like they did last week, the results would totally be off the charts.

Author's take

I've followed the Hardyz for many years now, and I think they're possibly the greatest tag team in WWE history.

If they had not taken the risks that made them famous, however, maybe they wouldn't have made their mark when they did. Everything worked out for the best, we suppose, over the years.