WWE Rumors: The latest on Drew McIntyre's return status and illness during King of the Ring

Drew McIntyre eyeing WWE TV return

One of the more shocking moments from this year's WWE King of the Ring tournament, which has featured numerous unpredictable twists and turns, was the early elimination of Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre was a favorite to win the King of the Ring tournament this year, but he was surprisingly eliminated from the competition by Ricochet in the first round.

Following McIntyre's elimination from King of the Ring, he disappeared from television, and it was subsequently reported that McIntyre was off TV after undergoing minor surgery.

Drew McIntyre undergoes successful surgery

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided more details on Drew McIntyre's status following surgery, and notes the surgery was a success, and McIntyre is currently awaiting clearance from WWE doctors before he can return to the ring.

The surgery was said not to be "muscle or bone-related" and the exact nature of the surgery remains unknown.

The Observer report does add, however, that Drew McIntyre started feeling ill right around the time the King of the Ring tournament was beginning, but decided to keep quiet about the illness and work through it.

Following a trip to Mexico to do some promotional work for WWE, company officials advised McIntyre to see a doctor, and his surgery took place just three hours after his doctor visit.

The Observer report finally notes that on the day of his King of the Ring opening match, Drew McIntyre was so sick he could "barely get out of bed". Ricochet went on to win the opening round match against McIntyre, but The One and Only would be eliminated from the tournament when he lost a Triple Threat match involving Samoa Joe and Baron Corbin.

Which brand should Drew McIntyre return to when he is cleared to make his in-ring comeback?

