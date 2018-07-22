WWE News: The Miz and Maryse create their own championships

What do you think of these new titles?

What's the story?

Both The Miz and Maryse have won championships during their sports entertainment careers. Recently, they appeared on Rhett and Link to determine who could create the better Championship in only five minutes.

At the end of the five minutes, the audience picked out the winner. The Miz was selected as the victor, having crafted the 'Miz and Mrs.' championship.

In case you didn't know...

The Miz did wonders for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW, before he was drafted to SmackDown Live. Right now, he is in the midst of a feud with Daniel Bryan, a man he exchanged many cross words with during an episode of Talking Smack.

In addition to his responsibilities on SmackDown Live, he is also a part of Miz and Mrs. on the USA Network. The show is a keen insight into the lives of The Miz and his wife, Maryse. To promote the show, the couple squared off in an 'Arts and Crafts' duel.

The heart of the matter

As much as they obviously love one another, the couple got very competitive when it came to creating their titles for Twitter. The Miz's Championship was the better of the two when all was said and done, and the audience echoed the sentiment.

The Miz then cut a promo, as only he can, to announce his victory over his wife. The Miz and Mrs. Championship has been brought into the world and we wonder if it will ever surface again. If these videos are any indication of the upcoming reality series, we are in for a treat.

What's next?

Expect The Miz and Daniel Bryan to be on the warpath over the next few weeks. This feud has been a long time coming and it should be a treat for WWE fans. Could Daniel Bryan put away The Miz for good?

