WWE News: The Miz explains how he's different from Cena & The Undertaker

The Miz offered a unique perspective in a recent interview.

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 12 Jun 2018, 10:38 IST

The Miz has a very specific role in the company

What's the story?

The Miz has been a WWE superstar for many years now. Despite the fact that he's a veteran in the locker room, he is still not a locker room leader.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, The Miz explained how he's different from The Undertaker and John Cena. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the quote used in this article.

In case you didn't know...

Unlike other superstars who came up from the independents, The Miz was the product of a reality show. He had incredible locker room heat in his early days and had to work very hard to be accepted as one of the boys by the WWE locker room.

While The Miz is a former WWE Champion, he is best known for elevating the Intercontinental Championship. Currently, he's a SmackDown Live superstar and stands a chance of winning the Money in the Bank contract. He's also the star of The Marine series of films.

The heart of the matter

The Miz explained how he was different from other veterans such as The Undertaker or John Cena:

No. I don't think I will ever be a locker room leader like The Undertaker or John Cena. That is just not my role. I am not someone that sits in the back watching the monitor and observing everyone. I have to get in the ring to feel exactly how you are. That is how I teach. I teach by example, instead of saying to them what they did wrong.

For The Miz, he has to physically be present in the ring, to offer expert advice:

It's tough for me to give a person advice when I wasn't in the ring with them. I don't know what their mindset is. I don't know why they did what they did and when they did it. I have to hear an audience, feel an audience to know exactly why I am doing something.

What's next?

The Miz is one of the eight participants for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. He stands a chance of elevating himself from the mid-card right to the Championship picture with a big win. With the Intercontinental Championship in the other brand, this could well be a wise course of action for The Miz.

Do you want to see The Miz as WWE Champion someday?

