WWE News: The Miz forms new faction with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

The Miz gets an entourage.

Despite the ongoing drama with Maryse, The Miz still has some allies

What’s the story?

The Miz sought the help of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel tonight and the two men aided The A-Lister in his beatdown of Dean Ambrose on the latest episode of Raw.

In case you didn’t know...

The Miz celebrated his Intercontinental Championship victory at Extreme Rules on Raw two weeks ago but would stop the ceremony to attack a man in a bear costume who he believed was Dean Ambrose.

The following week, he sought the help of Heath Slater last week, but his tag team partner Rhyno stepped in and challenged The Miz to a tag team match. During the match, a man in a bear costume came to team up with The Miz, but would eventually switch with Ambrose so he could hit The Miz with Dirty Deeds once again.

The heart of the matter

The Miz confronted Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas and offered them a chance to join him earlier in the night, but the two didn’t answer before the segment ended.

Later that night, The Miz hosted another episode of MizTV with his wife as the special guest. The Miz attempted to apologise for upsetting Maryse these past few weeks by presenting gifts and two men dressed as bears holding signs, but Dean Ambrose came out and caused The Miz to further embarrass his wife.

Spilled champagne and a broken grandfather clock...

Once Maryse left the ring, The Miz attempted to attack Dean Ambrose and was almost caught with Dirty Deeds before getting knocked out of the ring. However, this segment ended with the two men in bear costumes revealing themselves to be Axel and Dallas after beating down Ambrose.

What’s next?

There’s a strong chance that The Miz and Ambrose will face each other for the Intercontinental Championship at Great Balls of Fire and the finish of the match may hinge on the involvement of The Miz’s entourage.

Author’s take

Many fans have felt that the feud between Ambrose and The Miz was going downhill following the bear segment last week, but this dynamic may add more interest to the Intercontinental Championship rematch to come in the next few weeks.

