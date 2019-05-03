WWE News: The Miz hilariously trolls The Rock on his birthday

The Rock turns 47

What's the story?

WWE Superstar The Miz recently took to Instagram and posted a hilarious birthday wish addressed to The Rock.

The Miz posted a photo of himself impersonating The Great One, from the time when The Miz, The Rock, and John Cena were involved in a feud, heading into WrestleMania 27.

In case you didn't know...

Back in early 2011, The Rock made his long-awaited return to WWE, revealing that he would be hosting the 27th edition of The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

He went on to target John Cena, as well as The Miz, who was the WWE Champion at the time. On an episode of Raw, The Miz came out to the ring, in a getup that reminded the people of The Great One. In a recent interview, The Miz explained in great detail how Vince McMahon helped him make the live audience believe that he was in fact, The Rock, if only for a few seconds.

The heart of the matter

Yesterday, The Rock turned 47 and wishes poured in from a string of wrestling personalities as well as fans. The Miz wasn't one to sit back and went on to wish The Rock in his own unique manner. He posted the photo of his Rock impersonation, with a caption that read:

The Rock has never looked so #Awesome HAPPY BIRTHDAY @therock

The Miz's fans flocked in on the comment section in droves, praising the Superstar for his hilarious wish to The Rock.

What's next?

The Miz is all set to face off against Shane McMahon inside a steel cage at the upcoming PPV, Money In The Bank. The Rock hasn't been seen in WWE since a long while, but his mom wants him to come back to resume one of his legendary rivalries.

What are your thoughts on The Miz's jibe at The Rock?