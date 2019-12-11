WWE News: The Miz reacts to Bray Wyatt attacking him on SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt is set to face The Miz at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view. Although fans were expecting to see a rematch between The Fiend and Daniel Bryan at the event, it seems that the WWE Universe needs to wait for a while to witness the return of the former WWE Champion.

In the absence of Daniel Bryan, Bray Wyatt laid out a challenge to The A-Lister on the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown. When The Miz didn't want to accept the proposition, the WWE Universal Champion would start his mind games which eventually resulted in WWE confirming the matchup.

SmackDown also featured Bray Wyatt appearing out of the Firefly Fun House for the first time since his return to WWE when he attacked The Miz backstage. The eight-time Intercontinental Champion didn't react to the assault on the show but took to Twitter to get back to the Universal Champion.

A lot happened on #Smackdown...and I have plenty to say about it. But for right now, I’m focused on spending time with my family until #WWETLC. — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 10, 2019

Does that mean The Miz will be missing the TLC go-home show of SmackDown? How will Bray Wyatt respond to his opponent? Hopefully, we will get all the answers this Friday night.