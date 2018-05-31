WWE News: The Miz weighs in his thoughts on Seth Rollins' Intercontinental Championship reign

Despite being rivals on-screen, The Miz has some high praises for Seth Rollins.

Soumik Datta ANALYST News 31 May 2018, 15:20 IST 653 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Miz is an eight-time WWE IC Champion

What’s the story?

WWE SmackDown Live superstar The Miz was recently interviewed by SPORTbible and during the conversation, the former eight-time WWE Intercontinental Champion opened up about the importance of his title records and his thoughts on Seth Rollins’ current reign as IC Champion.

In case you didn’t know…

The Miz’s eighth reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion came to an end earlier this year at WrestleMania 34 when ‘The A-Lister’ lost his title belt to ‘The Architect’ Seth Rollins in a triple threat match also involving Finn Balor. This was also Miz’s first pinfall loss at WrestleMania.

Shortly afterward, The Miz failed to regain the WWE IC Title from Seth Rollins in a fatal four way match at WWE’s first-ever Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and at this year’s Backlash PPV, The Miz would once again go toe-to-toe with Seth Rollins, but failed to win the Intercontinental Championship on this occasion as well.

The heart of the matter

According to The Miz, he believes that the modern day Pro Wrestling fans apparently tend to make a huge deal regarding few particular records in the WWE and subsequently seem to care a little bit more than the WWE superstars who are actually the ones who have been associated with this industry for years now.

"I feel like I have done so much in WWE that we just make up stuff now! It's like, 'I've had more combined days than every superstar besides one to be the Intercontinental champion!' Is it cool? Sure.

Do we make a bigger deal of it now, with social media? Absolutely. I wouldn't even be able to tell you unless people tell me on the internet, 'Hey, guess what - you have x amount of combined days until you are beating Pedro Morales for the longest-reigning Intercontinental champion, or, 'You need one more reign to tie Chris Jericho!' I think you guys care about it a little bit more than I do."

Additionally, The Miz also weighed in his thoughts towards his on-screen rival and current WWE IC Champion Seth Rollins, who according to ‘The A-Lister’ is doing a fantastic job with the WWE Intercontinental Championship and has been already defended that championship more times than The Miz has in the past year.

Furthermore, Miz also praised ‘The Kingslayer’ for his tremendous amount of work rate and how he has been elevating every superstar who has stepped into the ring with him in recent months.

"I think Seth is doing a fantastic job with the Intercontinental championship. He's had it for maybe a month and has probably defended it more times than I have in the past year! He's on a hot-streak right now. His song says 'Burn it down!' and every time he goes out there that's exactly what he tries to do.

He elevates superstars every time they are in the ring; I saw a match with Mojo Rawley and it was the best match I have ever seen Mojo in, in his entire career. That just shows you not only how good Mojo is, he was able to showcase, but how good Seth Rollins really is. I don't think he can elevate it any more than I already have but I think he'll keep it at that same level."

What’s next?

The Miz will next compete at this year’s WWE Money in the Bank ladder match, next month at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois and will look to become a two-time Mr. Money in the Bank.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com