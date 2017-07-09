WWE News: Seth Rollins' hilarious response to MSG fans calling for a Shield reunion all but confirms it is happening soon

New York City was calling for a return of one of the greatest factions in the WWE...

by Jeremy Bennett News 09 Jul 2017, 07:11 IST

Madison Square Garden fans made it clear they wanted to see this Friday night...

What’s the story?

The WWE held a live show at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday night. The show ended with Roman Reigns defeating Bray Wyatt in the main event.

Braun Strowman made a surprise unadvertised appearance and would attack Roman. Seth Rollins would eventually make the save and the two former Shield members stood tall in the ring to close the show (as seen below):

2/3 of The Shield standing tall to end the MSG show Friday.

In case you didn’t know...

The Shield made their debut at the 2012 Survivor Series pay per view when they attacked Ryback in his WWE Championship match against CM Punk and John Cena. The group continued until Seth Rollins turned on them in June 2014 to join Triple H and The Authority.

The heart of the matter...

Reddit user “rosefuri” posted the photo above and provided a live perspective of the end of the show. The fans at MSG were chanting for a Shield reunion since all three of its former members were in the building.

Seth Rollins would get on the mic and respond with a great comment:

It was great in two senses, one was a funny quip at Ambrose, but the other was “we hear you”. Considering that these are three key players in the WWE, it is only a matter of time before management comes up with something to reform the team, even if it is on a short-term basis.

What’s next?

All three men from the Shield will have matches this Sunday at Great Balls Of Fire. Dean Ambrose looks to reclaim his WWE Intercontinental Championship against The Miz, Seth Rollins will take on Bray Wyatt, and Roman Reigns faces off against Braun Strowman in an Ambulance Match.

Author’s take...

With Ambrose, it is hard telling if he was 15 beers in at that point or not as they wrestled the third match of the night, but it was definitely a hilarious comment by Rollins. That is just a part of the cool stuff you can get at a WWE Live event that you may not get elsewhere.

As for the reunion, THANK YOU to the MSG crowd for making it heard! I definitely want to see a reunion of some sort, as long as the time and the story is right.