The New Day praise The Revival following brutal ladder match on tonight's TLC

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Dec 2019, 10:50 IST SHARE

Kofi Kingston takes to the skies to fend off The Revival's attacks

The final WWE pay-per-view of 2019 and this decade, TLC, kicked off with an exhilarating match that saw The New Day defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Revival in a ladder match. The match was filled with risky spots and witnessed all four men putting their bodies on the line to prove who's the better tag team on the Blue brand.

The New Day retained their titles after Kofi Kingston retrieved the belts that were hung up above the ring. After the match, both Big E and Kofi Kingston gave a backstage interview to Sarah Schreiber where they talked about the match and commended their opponents, The Revival for bringing their A-game into the match.

The New Day talks about elevating the tag-team division

Kofi Kingston explained how the ladder in tonight's match represented an iron mountain that they needed to climb to cement their position as the top tag-team of SmackDown and also praised Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

"You gotta tip the hat to The Revival, man. They are an amazing tag-team. They've been doing it together for a very long time and tonight was a true test. We always want to go up against the best competition no matter what and The Revival brought their all tonight. But we proved exactly why we are your seven-time WWE World Tag Team Champions, baby."

Big E also commended their opponents and said that they would celebrate after coming out victorious from such a brutal contest.

"We need the perfect foil to be at our very best. Like I would say, iron sharpens iron and those boys(The Revival) were iron sharp tonight. I gotta give it to 'em. I'll probably have a lot of regrets tomorrow but tonight we celebrate."

Before closing off, Big E added that they had talked about elevating the tag-team division on previous occasions and tonight they did it. He said that The Revival brought their best but they were "a little bit better".