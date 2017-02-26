WWE News: The New Day talk Conor McGregor in WWE, WWE-UFC Cross-Promotion

by Johny Payne News 26 Feb 2017, 01:15 IST

Conor McGregor (L) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (R)

)

What’s The Story?

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the hosts of Wrestlemania 33, ‘The New Day’ weighed in on the WWE-UFC cross-promotion angles and talked about MMA’s (Mixed Martial Arts) most controversial superstar Conor McGregor.

Although Big E was adamant that he wouldn’t ever step inside the UFC’s Octagon, when it comes to welcoming MMA stars to the squared-circle, The New Day trio, including Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have no reservations performing alongside McGregor at Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd in Orlando, Florida.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

A former UFC Featherweight champion and the reigning UFC Lightweight champion, McGregor has been spewing verbal venom at the entire WWE roster since last year, which in turn drew the ire of the pro-wrestling world with several high-profile names in the pro-wrestling industry firing back at the outspoken Irishman.

The heart of the matter

On being asked whether they’d compete in the sport of MMA, The New Day clarified that they’d rather maintain their looks as they wouldn’t want to get their face pounded on, inside the Octagon. But as far as ‘Notorious’ is concerned, the dancing trio are more than ready to welcome the Irish phenom to the WWE. Furthermore, Xavier Woods had a few words for the UFC’s golden boy-

“He’s talking about it, getting people talking about it, get a stir, get a buzz going. You know, good for him then.” (Woods on Conor McGregor’s trash-talk toward WWE) (*Credits- TMZSports)

The high-flying Kofi Kingston also weighed in on McGregor, pointing out the ‘Open Invitation’ issued by several WWE superstars to ‘Notorious’.

“If you have been following (McGregor) on Twitter, all the back and forth, there’s a lot of WWE superstars that have given Conor an open invitation.” (*Credits- TMZSports)

What’s Next?

Although McGregor presently holds the UFC 155 pound belt, owing to his 10-month paternity leave from his Octagon duties, the organisation has scheduled an Interim-UFC Lightweight title matchup between top contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, as the co-main event of the upcoming UFC 209 PPV on March 4th, 2017.

Meanwhile, Big E, Woods and Kingston are all set to host the biggest annual event in sports-entertainment history – WWWrressttllleemaaaaniaaa!!! Wait, did I do that right?

Sportskeeda’s Take

The New Day don’t want a piece of that MMA stuff as evidenced by the trio talking about UFC Heavyweight Derrick Lewis, who recently destroyed Ronda Rousey’s boyfriend and training partner Travis Browne. Nevertheless, when it comes to, in Big E’s own words, ‘gyrating’, McGregor is no match for The New Day’s behemoth.

After Ronda Rousey’s special appearance at Wrestlemania 31 and Brock Lesnar’s fight at UFC 200 whilst still under contract with WWE, all bets are off. If you see ‘Notorious’, dancing with The New Day this April, don’t be surprised!