WWE News: The Revival makes WWE history by winning SmackDown Tag Team titles at Clash of Champions

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 587 // 17 Sep 2019, 06:21 IST

Top Guys on any brand

The Revival has certainly had a roller coaster ride in 2019. They won the RAW Tag Team titles prior to WrestleMania 35 and after defeating the New Day at Clash of Champions, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson made WWE history.

In addition to those two title wins, The Revival are former NXT Tag Team Champions, making them the first team in WWE history to accomplish the feat of winning titles on all three of the brands in WWE. SEScoops.com carried a report on the accomplishment by the Top Guys.

A place in history

While teams like the New Day and The Usos have been making history left in right on both RAW and SmackDown, neither of those teams can currently make the same claim that The Revival can.

The New Day was formed on the main roster as the members never crossed paths with each other in NXT. They may be six-time tag Champs, but they never held gold down in NXT. And The Usos have been a team since birth and did have a run in Florida Championship Wrestling, but they too never won the NXT Tag Team titles either. The did win the FCW Tag Team titles but were called up to the main roster before FCW became NXT.

A lot of teams from NXT like the Ascension, Sanity, the Vaudevillians and Enzo Amore and Big Cass haven't enjoyed the similar pushes on the main roster that they had in NXT. While all of those teams were successful in NXT, none have had the same amount of success on the main roster as the Revival.

Dash Wilder even tweeted about this accomplishment today.

No matter what, they can’t take away history. pic.twitter.com/k55YKjoLRr — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) September 16, 2019

Heading to a new brand?

Since Dash and Dawson are now the official SmackDown Tag Team Champs, it makes sense that they will become permanent members of the Blue Brand. It might be acknowledged before the upcoming draft or it could be solidified as a move in the draft on October 14th.

The Blue Brand's tag team division did need some help after 'Mania as the Hardyz had to relinquish the titles and Big E got hurt.

The Usos were moved to RAW and The Revival was still on the Red Brand. The New Day and The Usos might be entertaining, but they can't boast about being Triple Crown Tag Champions under WWE's current brand format.

