WWE News: The Revival reveals who is responsible for Tag Team division being an "embarrassment"

The Top Guys are not happy!

As you know by now, The Revival will be the next in line to contend for The New Day and their SmackDown Tag Team Championship. While it is a surprise that RAW superstars are still challenging for SmackDown titles, it's probably just WWE wanting to make the most out of the Wild Card rule while it still exists (The Wild Card rule is set to come to an end right around the time SmackDown moves to FOX, as per Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue).

The Revival haven't been shy to take to social media in the past, whether it was to fuel rumours of them asking for a WWE release or them simply being unhappy and frustrated.

The New Day & The Revival's rivalry

It really feels as though we're long overdue for a New Day vs Revival feud - nearly 2 and a half years, to be more specific. It was the RAW after WrestleMania 33 when The Revival made their impactful debut on the main roster.

Unfortunately for the record-breaking champions The New Day, it was at their expense as their ice cream truck was toppled over and they were assaulted. Due to Kofi Kingston suffering an injury around that time, The New Day were written out of RAW and jumped over to SmackDown around a month later, where they've been ever since.

The Revival dig in - call WWE's tag team division an "embarrassment"

The Revival have not been pleased with The New Day nor the state of WWE's Tag Team division. In a post on Twitter, Scott Dawson took shots at The New Day, stating:

I blame New Day for the embarrassment this whole tag division has turned into. I blame you guys for cheering them on. We make our money in the division they’ve cheapened. It’s time to make a 7 figure dent in my bank account.#TopGuys#FTRKO https://t.co/PkX4k2Zh8I — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) September 1, 2019

Dash Wilder was a little more civil, simply wishing the champions luck and telling them "Break a leg". This certainly fuels up their rivalry and you can fully expect the two world class tag teams to tear it apart at WWE Clash of Champions 2019.

