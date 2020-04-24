The Revival

The Revival were finally granted their release earlier this month after being rumored to be wanting to leave WWE for almost a year. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder were not happy with the Creative and how they were being handled on TV, among other things, and vented out multiple times while they were still contracted to WWE.

After their release, it was reported that Vince McMahon had plans to repackage The Revival as a comedy act and it was already in the works. They were supposed to have new music and even new gear, which you can see below:

This was Vince McMahon’s plan to repackage The Revival as a comedy team. New music. New gear. Smfh pic.twitter.com/BHPeg2IewZ — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) April 18, 2020

Now, Dax Harwood fka Scott Dawson took to social media to show the fans their new t-shirt design that's available on Pro Wrestling Tees. The design mocks one of the many gears the WWE Creative had in mind for their potential repackage.

The Revival's rise and fall in WWE

The Revival were two-time NXT Tag Team Champions

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder started teaming together during their time in NXT way back in 2014. During their time with the Black and Gold brand, they held the NXT Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions and were leaders of the tag team division at the time.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 33, The Revival moved to the main roster but their few months was marred by injuries. They had to wait almost a year for their first title win when they beat The Robe Warriors (Bobby Roode and Chad Gable) for the RAW Tag Team Championships. It was around the same time that reports of them demanding their releases first started emerging. They would regain the championship once again before moving to SmackDown in August 2019.

Almost a month after appearing on SmackDown for the first time, they defeated the New Day to become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, thus becoming WWE's first-ever Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. Their reign only lasted for 54 days, before they lost the titles to The New Day. They would challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team titles a few more times, but never managed to get their hands on the gold.

On 10th April, they were granted release by WWE.

What's next for Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood?

FTR, as they are known now, are free to compete in any promotion as it was revealed that they do not have to adhere to a 90-day non-compete clause. Given the number of times they have teased a match with The Young Bucks, it won't be surprising to see them at AEW in the near future.