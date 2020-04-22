'The Revival' departed WWE earlier in April

Former WWE tag team The Revival have taken a major swipe at the company with a release of a brand new t-shirt just weeks after their departure.

The duo have just released the design of a brand new t-shirt on social media, and it leaves very little to the imagination.

The simple design features the phrase 'Finally Free', in what can only be considered a substantial knock at WWE after their recent departure.

WWE confirmed on April 10 that the pair, now known as Fear The Revolt, would be released from their contracts. Up to now, both members of the team had stopped short of any direct criticism of Vince McMahon's organization, always dodging any direct questions when asked.

And while neither Cash Wheeler (formerly Dash Wilder) and Dax Harwood (Scott Dawson) have directly directed this latest release as a firm shot in WWE's direction, there's little doubting they do now consider themselves 'finally free'.

While many fans will feel The Revival were under-utilized in WWE, there's a lot to argue that they accomplished a great amount with the company. They were two-time NXT Tag Team Champions, twice SmackDown Tag Team Champions, and one-time former RAW Tag Team Champions.