WWE News: The Revival to defend their RAW Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules against former Champions

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions: The Revival

The Revival are known for being one of the most impressive WWE Tag Teams of this generation. They are the current RAW Tag Team Champions and have held the titles for a while now. Teaming up with Shane McMahon, they have received favours, but now they are set to defend their Tag Team Championships against a legitimate threat at WWE Extreme Rules.

WWE has announced that The Revival will be putting their titles on the line against the Usos at Extreme Rules.

The Revival are heading into Extreme Rules at something of a disadvantage. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Revival teamed up with Elias to face the team of The Miz and the Usos. Unfortunately for them, after being attacked by The Miz, Elias decided to abandon his teammates and beat a hasty retreat backstage.

The Revival were left facing 3-on-2 odds and despite the fact that they had been able to get the first fall beforehand, they were unable to pull off the win in the face of superior numbers. They ended up suffering two quick pinfalls, to end their 2-out-of-3 Falls matchup on Monday Night RAW.

WWE announced that The Usos will face The Revival at WWE Extreme Rules. This comes shortly after The Revival claimed that they were better than almost all the tag teams in the world.

The Usos are 6-time WWE Tag Team Champions and a win here will help them to become 7-time Champions, an honour that is shared by some of the top legends of WWE's past.

The match-up is set for this Sunday, 14th July, at WWE Extreme Rules, where the two teams will battle for supremacy and the titles.